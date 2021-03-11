Speaking at a thanksgiving service on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Christ The King Church in Accra, Domelevo thanked Mahama for appointing him.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Daniel Yaw Domelevo to go home since, per his age, he has passed the compulsory retirement age of 60.

In a letter signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on March 3, 2021, it said: "The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020."

It added: "Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office."



Domelevo reported to work at the Audit Service headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:20 am despite the Audit Service Board declaring him retired.

Speaking to thank the government for serving his motherland, Domelevo said "if anybody wants to know why we are here, we are here simply to thank God. So, my thanks or our thanks goes to the almighty God for how far he has brought us. We are very grateful to him".

"As the bishop has said, we are here to thank God and we are here to do that irrespective of what has happened”, adding: “I would like to thank former President John Mahama, who appointed me as the Auditor-General of Ghana. I thank him for the opportunity to serve my motherland.

"I will also like to thank His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for working with me. In fact, in 2016 when I was appointed and I was confused as to whether I should accept or reject, a call came through from Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and after greeting me, he said: 'Hold on for the President-elect'. So, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo encouraged me and said: 'Go and take the job'. That is why I'm very grateful to him."

He stated that "Anybody who calls him or herself an anti-corruption crusader must first be made to be in a position of influence where corruption can be outrightly expunged from our political culture."