He said the President has failed woefully in his fight against corruption.

He claimed that Nana cannot be compared to former President John Mahama when it comes to fighting corruption, though, he was accused of shielding corruption in the country under the NDC government adding that "Today John Mahama has been vindicated".

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, Akamba said the recent happenings in government "clearly shows this government has failed in the fight against corruption"

He said: "Now we have President Akufo-Addo who by all standards has become a clearing agent of corruption, by all standards President Akufo-Addo is an agent or a candidate of future prosecution in this country...he is about 99% candidate of prosecution."