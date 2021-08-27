The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba has served notice that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a candidate for future prosecution of corruption in the country.
Nana Addo is a candidate of future prosecution in Ghana - Akamba
Ghana has had a long-running battle with corruption, with scandals under successive governments and seen as entrenched throughout society which may not be over now.
He said the President has failed woefully in his fight against corruption.
He claimed that Nana cannot be compared to former President John Mahama when it comes to fighting corruption, though, he was accused of shielding corruption in the country under the NDC government adding that "Today John Mahama has been vindicated".
Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, Akamba said the recent happenings in government "clearly shows this government has failed in the fight against corruption"
He said: "Now we have President Akufo-Addo who by all standards has become a clearing agent of corruption, by all standards President Akufo-Addo is an agent or a candidate of future prosecution in this country...he is about 99% candidate of prosecution."
https://youtu.be/WL870I0ORkY
