Nana Addo is like 'Kejetia pickpocket' who steals from the public purse — Muntaka

He said considering some of the storms that troubled the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the government has been hit by scandals.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Otec FM, Muntaka slammed the government officials for engaging in corruption which he said has taken a toll on the economy.

The outspoken NDC MP said "President Akufo-Addo must be up and doing and carefully probe into issues of corruption which continue to be a bane to our economic emancipation as a people.

"Talking about the public purse, President Akufo-Addo has done nothing to protect the public purse, he's rather acting like a Kejetia Pickpocket, who wouldn't mind breaking the purse while stealing from it."

Pulse Ghana

"It was our time in office as the NDC government when my colleague Deputy Minister, Victoria Hammar dreamed of getting one million dollars, but she was sacked immediately when this issue of her dreaming came to public, but we have government appointees accused of stealing huge sums of monies from the state yet nothing has been done about it," he added.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to fighting and eliminating corruption in the country.

According to him, his government has strengthened anti-graft institutions, transparency in governance, and the protection of the public purse.

