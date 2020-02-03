He said Nana Addo is the "most corrupt" leader in the country's history.

According to him, Nana Addo "must accept full responsibility for the unenviable accolade as the most corrupt President in Ghana's history, which hangs around his neck and find out why it is so."

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said the President has demonstrated clearly that "he was not in touch with the realities of the time; that he heads the most corrupt government in the history of Ghana."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He stated that "the corrupt level of the current government has passed the test of hypothesis and has assumed the level of theory and in full practice".

"From today President Akufo-Addo must accept that he is the most corrupt President in the history of Ghana and there is no doubt about that," he added.

"The backbone of corruption, which was almost broken until the advent of this administration, has been strengthened because President Akufo-Addo's punishment for those found wanting is to go and sin no more."

According to him, the President's approach to dealing with corruption scandals exposed by well-meaning Ghanaians under his government has been a laughable disaster of a pattern.

He said aside corruption, poor governance including security issues, bad economic situations have led to unrest and agitations by Ghanaians who he indicated have not been treated fairly by the government.