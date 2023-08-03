ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Addo is the most dishonest president in Ghana's history — NDC's Prince Henry

Emmanuel Tornyi

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prince Henry, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the "most dishonest president in the history of Ghana".

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
His comments come after the President said the government will not be able to continue and complete the Saglemi Housing project started by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Nana Addo said the government would incur more debt in an attempt to complete the Saglemi Housing Project.

According to him, the government is exhausted and handicapped and can’t make a further commitment to the Saglemi project.

Saglemi housing project is a public housing project located in Prampram in the Ningo Prampram district in the Greater Accra Region.

The project was started in 2012 by the NDC under John Mahama to ease the accommodation deficit in Ghana.

The project has come to a halt as the government revealed that corruption and lack of proper planning by politicians caused the delay in the completion.

Nana Addo said the Saglemi project has been taken to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation which has resulted in criminal judicial proceedings.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, for works to begin on the construction of some 8,000 units of affordable housing project located at Pokuase said "We are aware of the delays and setbacks encountered during the execution of this project."

In a Twitter post, the NDC communicator said "Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the most dishonest president in the history of Ghana."

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
