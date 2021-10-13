Nana Addo noted for cutting sods than completing projects – Mahama

He made this known during a courtesy call on the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, as part of his Thank You tour.

He said "Nananom, there's a very worrying development that I cannot avoid talking about and that is the issue of abandoned projects… Governments are enjoined to continue the projects began by their predecessors."

He stated that "Unfortunately, it will appear that after 2016, the new government that came, has either advertently or inadvertently refused to work on many projects that the previous governments started and I can name so many of them: there are road projects, hospital projects, school projects…I know in my brother Kwawumanhene's jurisdiction, the famous Abetifi Hospital is crying for continuation and completion."

"If you go to other places, there are many of such hospitals that have been abandoned. I’m happy to note that the Somanya Hospital has been completed but then it needs to be operationalised as quickly as possible."

According to him, the President is focusing more attention on cutting sod for his Agenda 111 hospital projects than paying attention to the completion of several hospital projects.