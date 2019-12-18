President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointment of the NDA boss Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun and no reason was given for the revocation.

In a letter dated December 12, 2019, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, and copied to the Vice president, the Chief of Staff and the Minister in charge of Special Development Initiatives.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

"Please accept the President’s best wishes," the letter stated.

The Northern Development Authority was created together with the Middle Belt and Coastal Development Authorities and tasked to implement the Infrastructure for the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

The establishment of the development authorities was passed into law in November 2017.