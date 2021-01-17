The Ministries are the Ministry of Inner Cities And Zongo Development, Ministries of Aviation, Ministry of Business Development, Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation.

According to reports by Asaaseradio, the President took the decision because the ministries are said to have accomplished the purpose for which they were set up, which was the work of establishing those priority projects and programmes.

Secondly, it is said to be in response to public criticism of the record size of the President's first term government.

Three more ministries to be scrapped

Adwoa Safo, the former Deputy Majority Leader, who also doubled as Minister of State in charge of Procurement, will also see her ministerial portfolio collapsed.

Reports stated that she is likely to hold another of the pre-existing portfolios.

As part of the reshaping of his second term government, Nana Addo will not be maintaining the Ministry of Planning which had Professor Gyan Baffour as the Minister. The planning portfolio will be added to the Ministry of Finance.

READ MORE: I'll scrap newly created ministries to save public funds - Mahama tells Nana Addo

The Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, which was headed by Hawa Koomson who doubles as the MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, will also no longer be a substantive Ministry in the next Akufo-Addo government.

Ministers serving under Nana Addo

The number of ministers serving under the Nana Addo has jumped from 110 to 123 ministers.

This follows the appointment of ministers and deputy ministers to the six newly created regions.

13 more names were added as ministers-designate and deputy ministers-designates for the new regions.

The current administration now has 35 ministers more than its predecessor led by John Mahama which had 88 ministers.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) then in opposition, criticised the number of persons serving as ministers in the Mahama government.