He has joined a cross-section of the general public who kicked against the curriculum introduced by the government.

Beginning next year, pupils in all public schools, including 4-year-old will be given Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

Officials said the subject content would be age-appropriate and empower pupils with values that would protect them from sexual harassment.

But the programme has come under intense criticism receiving bashing from a section of the public including church leaders with many describing it as a deliberate attempt to introduce homosexuality to Ghana.

Nana Addo

Some members of the public demanded the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Education Ministry halt to the policy to save children.

However, Peter Otokunor said the move is an attempt by the government to introduce and accept 'gayism and lesbianism' into the Ghanaian culture.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, he said: "He [Nana Addo] should gather his grandchildren and teach them about homosexuality so it remains in his family."

Listen to Otokunor below: