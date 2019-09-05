The relationship between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama who is seeking to be president in 2020 looks likes over time.

It is not unusual to hear people from all walks of life or diverse political backgrounds share ideas.

The perception that the two gentlemen are at loggerheads may be wrong by the height of friendship between them.

Nana Addo and Mahama once again met at a security forum at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

Some current and former African leaders participated in the security forum.

Mahama, at the event, was in line with dignitaries and Nana Addo passing by him just shook his hand like his 'worst enemy' but he [Nana Addo] greeted, shook hands and smiled with other African leaders.

Mahama also scarcely looked at him.

Watch the video which has got some Ghanaians talking about the lack of a relationship between the two statesmen.