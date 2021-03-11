He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's anti-corruption credibility is nailed in the coffin.

According to him, "we have a presidency that is increasingly looking like it has difficulty working with institutions and leadership that it has not appointed. Then, the Domelevo incident, or debacle is for me a clear example of that."

"As for the President's credibility in terms of anti-corruption, I am afraid to say it is in tatters...It has been in tatters for a while but this puts a nail in the coffin," Prof Gyimah-Boadi said in an interview on Citi TV.

His reaction comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo to go home since, per his age, he has passed the compulsory retirement age of 60.

In a letter signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, on March 3, 2021, it said: "The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020."

Executive Director of the Afrobarometer Network, Prof Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadi

It added: "Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office."

Domelevo reported to work at the Audit Service headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:20 am despite the Audit Service Board declaring him retired.

He resumed work after his forced 167-day leave ended on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

The President has expressed appreciation to Yaw Domelevo for his service and indicated that a substantive replacement for him will soon be announced while the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu continues to work as the acting Auditor General.