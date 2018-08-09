Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah


The vocal man of God also warned the NPP to be wary of the 2020 elections and that their attitude might send them to opposition.

Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Rev. Owusu Bempah has said that appointees of President Akufo-Addo are indulging too many scandals.

He said their attitudes are similar to the appointees that served under former President John Mahama.

Owusu Bempah said this in an interview on Okay FM which was monitored by Pulse Ghana.

“There are some people who have gathered around Nana Addo, they’ve formed gangs…If he notices that anyone isn’t going about his duties as expected, he should not hesitate to expel the person from his administration…”, he said.

“This was the same thing some people did when Mahama and the NDC were in power that brought about their defeat".

He has consequently charged the President to boot out all incompetent people within his administration else they will bring shame to his administration. He said that the Flag Staff House should be the starting point if Nana Addo wants to do a reshuffling.

“I don’t know what has entered into some people within the NPP, they are chasing after money…there are things going on within the NPP which will not help them…2020 is not far away,” he fired.

To this, he said: “…No one should think that I need any money from any NPP man, or I need money from the NPP…I don’t need a dime from them…I speak the mind of God; whatever God tells me is what I say I’m neither for the NPP or the NDC”, he added.

He, however, said that he doesn’t mind when these party folks abandon him, but he feels the sentiments and the pain these grass root members are currently going through.

“I can say on authority that since the NPP came into power, they have not given me anything… I get my own money and cars through the diligence in God’s work I do…since the NPP came to power, I have never asked for anything from” he said.

