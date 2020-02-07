According to the Communications Director of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the fight against the menace was coy to enrich themselves.

His comments come at the back of some 500 missing excavators which led to the arrest of the suspended Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi.

An audio recording surfaced online with the voice of Ekow Ewusi and the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

READ MORE: Top gov't officials in hot waters as Anas releases galamsey fraud part 2

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in the recording is heard allegedly agreeing to the request of his party folks; the green light to engage in galamsey.

However, Sammy Gyamfi said the recent discoveries of rot in the galamsey fight is a confirmation of the NDC's suspicion over the years.

READ MORE: NDC statement on Nana Addo to be investigated 'infantile nonsense'

Addressing the press, he said "In fact, this latest scandal is only a vindication of our long-held position that President Akufo-Addo a so-called fight against galamsey is ruse calculated to expropriate the illicit galamsey trade for NPP government officials. It is now clear that there was no fight, it was a sham, it was all a ploy, it was all 419 for top government officials to take over the galamsey business.

"This galamsey scandal is a result of a grand scheme set up by the President himself to finance the NPP party. This is the reason why he populated the committees with top NPP officials like Ekow Ewusi, Charles Bissue among others," he said.