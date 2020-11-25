According to him, promises made by the President in 2016 to implement have not been fulfilled and number of scandals that arose under his administration.

"This is the greatest political sakawa that has ever happened," he said.

Addressing NDC supporters at Navrongo during his tour of the Upper East Region, he said "If you vote for a government and it comes into power and the quality of your life is going in reverse then you have to vote the government out."

Mahama also promised to pay all contractors owed by the NPP government, improve the quality of food offered to students when he wins the 2020 December 7 elections.

He stated that so many Ghanaians have been left stranded after the government collapsed their business due to the financial sector clean-up.

READ MORE: 3 scandals that rocked Nana Addo's government in 2019

"This government has destroyed more jobs than it has created. The only job they can point to is NABCo, and yet they have destroyed more than 10,000 jobs in the bank sector," he said.

Mahama cited Groupe Ndoum's GN Bank as an example of an institution purportedly failed by the state.

"All the GN banks used to have staff in them all over the country. Today where are those staff? They are all sitting at home," he noted.