His reaction comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo to go home since, per his age, he has passed the compulsory retirement age of 60.

Ablakwa speaking on the development said the government needs to be vaccinated against corruption.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, during the debate on the President's State of the Nations Address, Ablakwa said "I wish to urge that in this era of Covid-19 vaccination, the Akufo-Addo government needs an urgent and immediate vaccination against corruption, the corruption that has engulfed the Akufo-Addo government.

"Apart from the COVID-19 vaccine, another vaccine that we need so urgently now now now now is the corruption vaccine."

He added: "We need the corruption vaccine and we need Mr. Domelevo back in the office to continue to protect the public purse."