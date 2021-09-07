He said the failure by Nana Addo to fight corruption in his government will affect his ability to "guarantee citizens an appreciable standard of living".

Mahama made the remark when he spoke at the NDC Professionals Forum at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana on Monday, September 6, 2021.

"This level of leakage will definitely affect the ability of any government to deliver on its mandate and guarantee citizens an appreciable standard of living.