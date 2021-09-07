According to him, the situation poses a major threat to the economic fortunes of Ghana.
Nana Addo not ready to fight corruption in the country - Mahama
The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not willing to fight corruption in his government.
He said the failure by Nana Addo to fight corruption in his government will affect his ability to "guarantee citizens an appreciable standard of living".
Mahama made the remark when he spoke at the NDC Professionals Forum at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana on Monday, September 6, 2021.
"This level of leakage will definitely affect the ability of any government to deliver on its mandate and guarantee citizens an appreciable standard of living.
"The nonchalance and total unwillingness to address corruption in government is a major worry and will continue to affect our economic fortunes until the trend stops," he said.
