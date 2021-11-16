RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Konadu is one of our own; we must welcome her back into the NDC – Kofi Adams

Authors:

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Buem, Kofi Adams has lauded the idea of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings rejoining the party.

Kofi Adams
Kofi Adams

According to him, if Mrs. Rawlings indeed wishes to come back, the NDC must welcome her with open arms.

Recommended articles

Mr. Adams, who is a former spokesperson for the Rawlings family, argues that Nana Konadu is a founder of the party therefore he readmission won’t be difficult.

“I don’t think somebody of her stature will have to go through the processes of admitting new members to the party,” he said.

For Mr. Adams, Nana Konadu is “only coming back to her home” if she changes her mind about the NDP.

He believes that “she has paid her dues” to the party in the past and must be recognised for that.

“You accept her because of what they have done and the value you have attached to what she has done,” Mr. Adams said.

He also said accepting her without any conditions won’t be the first time the party has eased rules for a returning member.

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings at the vigil
Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings at the vigil Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings at the vigil Pulse Ghana

“We did it to the Goosie Tanoh’s. We did it to many of the persons who left with him,” Mr. Adams said.

He further urged the NDC not to be swayed by the commentary on Nana Konadu’s possible return to the party.

Daughter of Nana Konadu and Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings made the appeal to the party during the one-year anniversary of the passing of Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

You’ll lose the 2024 elections for the way you’re treating Owusu Bempah – Maurice Ampaw warns NPP

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

NDC has hope in Jean Mensa not Bossman Asare - John Mahama on 2024 polls

John Mahama

Nana Konadu is an integral part of NDC; lets bring her back - Zanetor to NDC

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor and the late former president John Jerry Rawlings

Akufo-Addo to go on 7-day leave from Saturday – Eugene Arhin

President Nana Akufo-Addo