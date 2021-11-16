Nana Konadu is one of our own; we must welcome her back into the NDC – Kofi Adams

Mr. Adams, who is a former spokesperson for the Rawlings family, argues that Nana Konadu is a founder of the party therefore he readmission won’t be difficult.

“I don’t think somebody of her stature will have to go through the processes of admitting new members to the party,” he said.

For Mr. Adams, Nana Konadu is “only coming back to her home” if she changes her mind about the NDP.

He believes that “she has paid her dues” to the party in the past and must be recognised for that.

“You accept her because of what they have done and the value you have attached to what she has done,” Mr. Adams said.

He also said accepting her without any conditions won’t be the first time the party has eased rules for a returning member.

Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings at the vigil

“We did it to the Goosie Tanoh’s. We did it to many of the persons who left with him,” Mr. Adams said.

He further urged the NDC not to be swayed by the commentary on Nana Konadu’s possible return to the party.