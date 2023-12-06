This was after a petition was presented before the National Executive Council meeting for her removal from office over accusations of misconduct and nonperformance.
Nana Yaa Jantuah resigns as CPP's General Secretary
Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has resigned from her role.
She, together with seven national executives volunteered to resign during the NEC meeting held in Kumasi on December 5.
“Maybe they think that some other people can do it better, so if that's what it is, then it's fine. In politics, you do not hold onto the hinges of the party. I have done what I have to do in the past three years, and I thank the party for allowing me to serve. I am gone and there are no qualms about it. I put it on record today that I am no longer the General Secretary of the Convention People's Party. In due course, I am going to let everyone know where my political allegiance would be,” she said.
Nana Yaa Jantuah was elected the General Secretary of CPP in August 2020.
