NAPO has the full backing of the Majority Caucus as running mate – Afenyo-Markin

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Accra based Citi FM, Afenyo-Markin expressed the caucus’s full support for Dr. Opoku Prempeh.

He mentioned that the national council will soon meet to finalise this decision, and that President Akufo-Addo has also given positive feedback.

Afenyo-Markin stated, “Yes, the leader of our party and flagbearer met with the leadership of Parliament and had an extensive engagement with us, regarding the way forward for the party going into the 2024 elections.

And then, the conclusion was that our respected colleague, Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, is his choice for running mate. And that is normally the practice, and out of respect, the caucus would have to be informed and engaged about the decision.”

He continued, “After, I proceeded and engaged the caucus, and so far, the feedback has been positive. That the generality of the caucus members is in support of his choice. What it is, is that for it to become official or confirmed, there’s going to be a national council meeting.

From what he tells us, it appears that there’s going to be a general consensus on that and that will be no problem. We also enquired from him the views of the President [Akufo-Addo] on it, and it was very positive.

So, this means that the various organs have been engaged with the information and that everything is set for our brother, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, to join him to hold the flag of the party for the 2024 elections.”

