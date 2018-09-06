Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'


Security Concerns NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'

The NCCE said it saddened by the development which goes contrary to nationwide condemnation of political party vigilantism prior to the 2016 general election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has condemned the endorsement of vigilante groups especially in the quarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), giving impetus to entrenching political party vigilantism.

The Commission said it saddened by the development which goes contrary to nationwide condemnation of political party vigilantism prior to the 2016 general election.

The NCCE as an Independent Governance Institution vehemently condemned the statement endorsing the formation of the NDC vigilante groups.

READ MORE: Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020

The Commission in a statement said it takes the opportunity to once again remind all political parties of their responsibility towards the preservation of peace, law and order in our democratic dispensation.

"All political parties especially the NPP and NDC must disband existing vigilante groups with immediate effect. Security agencies must be proactive in clamping down such illegal groups," it said.

Vigilantism will not promote national peace and security. Vigilantism breads political tension and political intolerance with the tendency to destroy all the gains made under the 4th Republic.

The Commission reiterates that Article 55 (3) and (5) state:

Article 55 (3) - 'Subject to the provisions of this article, a political party is free to participate in shaping the political will of the people, to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of a national character, and sponsor candidates for elections for any public office other than to district assemblies or lower local government units'.

READ MORE: Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe

Article 55 (5) - 'The internal organisation of a political party shall conform to democratic principles and its actions and purposes shall not contravene or be inconsistent with the constitution or any other law'.

In this regard, any political party that forms vigilante groups is acting in contravention of the 1992 Constitution.

The NCCE entreated all political parties and the entire citizenry to seek to promote civic consciousness and stir up patriotism and nationalism among Ghanaians.

"We urge political parties to use their influence to promote adherence to peace and order among all groups in the country in order to safeguard the peace that we are enjoying," it added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Boycott: Why Adongo stormed out of Parliamentary probe on collapsed banks Boycott Why Adongo stormed out of Parliamentary probe on collapsed banks
Opinion: Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah Opinion Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
Gargantuan Promises: One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise was only for campaign - NDC stalwart Gargantuan Promises One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise was only for campaign - NDC stalwart
Internal Wrangling: BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen Internal Wrangling BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen
Lack of Support: We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDC Lack of Support We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDC
'The Hawks': Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020 'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020

Recommended Videos

Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper
Politics: We’ll create more jobs for the youth – Bawumia Politics We’ll create more jobs for the youth – Bawumia
Politics: Three reasons why NPP may win the 2020 elections Politics Three reasons why NPP may win the 2020 elections



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primariesbullet
3 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
4 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and...bullet
5 Template We're aiming to replicate China's development plan -...bullet
6 Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best...bullet
7 NDC Primaries Why Joseph Yamin is campaigning against...bullet
8 Lack of Support We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDCbullet
9 'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use...bullet
10 NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections –...bullet

Related Articles

'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman
Capital Bank Collapse A-Plus chides Manasseh Azure's defence on Otabil's woes
Tamale Teaching Hospital NPP vigilante group Kandahar Boys released
Ranking Nana Addo named among 2018 Most Influential leaders in digital gov't
Tamale Hospital Saga NPP communicator suspended over Kandahar attacks
Security Concerns What has caused the increase in vigilante groups under Nana Addo?
Intervention Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting Presidentbullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
9 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet
10 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens
Saboteurs I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens
Asiedu Nketia says he ‘fully endorses’ NDC vigilante groups
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself
NDC supporters
Facts and Stats The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives