Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020


'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020

Joseph Yamin said the vigilante group will be used to protect the NDC going into the 2020 polls.

  • Published:
NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' play

NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks'

The Hawks has been formed to provide security for National Democratic Congress (NDC) related activities ahead of the 2020 general elections.

A defeated aspirant for the Ashanti Regional Chairman position of the party, Joseph Yamin has revealed that under no circumstances will the NDC disband its dreaded vigilante group, the Hawks.

He said the vigilante group will be used to protect the NDC going into the 2020 polls.

READ MORE: I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, he said: "The Hawks are there and they will continue to be there to protect the NDC into 2020 elections."

NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' play

NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks'

In April, during one of its Unity Walk in the Ashanti region, heavily built men in branded T-shirts labeled "The Hawks" were on full display at the Unity Walk.

Former Ejisu/Juabeng Municipal Chief Executive, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has said the Hawks of the NDC will not foment any trouble in the country as compared to the governing party's vigilante groups-- the Invincible Forces and Delta Forces.

He said "If they have Invincible Forces, we also have The Hawks, and, so, we will see.

READ MORE: Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe

"We in the NDC want peace in the country, we will not foment any trouble in the country.

"The Hawks will provide security for the party as we are in opposition."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Saboteurs: I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens Saboteurs I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens
NDC Flagbearer Race: Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Misconduct: NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself
Facts and Stats: The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives Facts and Stats The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives
Template: We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo Template We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Politics: We steal coins but NPP steals dollars - NDC MP confesses Politics We steal coins but NPP steals dollars - NDC MP confesses
Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
3 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and...bullet
4 $50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongobullet
5 Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primariesbullet
6 Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cashbullet
7 Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best...bullet
8 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
9 Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante...bullet
10 NDC Leadership Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah...bullet

Related Articles

Saboteurs I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri Naabu threatens
NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself
Template We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo
Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries
Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why
$50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongo
Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash
NDC Primaries NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting Presidentbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

All you need to know about Spio-Garbrah
Profile Spio-Garbrah: Affable presidential hopeful of the NDC
NDC Primaries NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man
I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Fulfilment I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
Agenda 2020 Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win