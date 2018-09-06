Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020

news

The Hawks has been formed to provide security for National Democratic Congress (NDC) related activities ahead of the 2020 general elections.

A defeated aspirant for the Ashanti Regional Chairman position of the party, Joseph Yamin has revealed that under no circumstances will the NDC disband its dreaded vigilante group, the Hawks.

He said the vigilante group will be used to protect the NDC going into the 2020 polls.

READ MORE: I don't know NDC vigilante group 'The Hawks' - Asiedu Nketia

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, he said: "The Hawks are there and they will continue to be there to protect the NDC into 2020 elections."

In April, during one of its Unity Walk in the Ashanti region, heavily built men in branded T-shirts labeled "The Hawks" were on full display at the Unity Walk.

Former Ejisu/Juabeng Municipal Chief Executive, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has said the Hawks of the NDC will not foment any trouble in the country as compared to the governing party's vigilante groups-- the Invincible Forces and Delta Forces.

He said "If they have Invincible Forces, we also have The Hawks, and, so, we will see.

READ MORE: Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe

"We in the NDC want peace in the country, we will not foment any trouble in the country.

"The Hawks will provide security for the party as we are in opposition."