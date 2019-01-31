He withdrew from the race amid gunshots at La Bawaleshie polling station.

Pulse.com.gh reporter, Berlinda Entsie reports that, some gunmen, alleged to be members of the Invincible and Delta Forces, shot at sympathisers of the NDC who were readying to cast their ballots at the various polling stations.

The Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Bismarck Aborbi-Ayitey, said the party has pulled out of the ongoing by-election over the violence.

The macho men, numbering about 200, got furious when some voters started taking pictures of them and videoing them.

The macho men destroyed polling station Basic One and carried the ballot boxes away.

About five persons were injured by the gunshots.