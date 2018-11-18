NDC Congress: sorting and counting of ballots underway

news

Sorting and counting of ballots of Saturday's voting at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) congress has begun.

The counting began Sunday morning after almost 16 hours voting for various officers of the party.

Sixty-five aspirants are vying for the NEC position which includes the position of the Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, Director of Communications and their respective deputies.

And a total of 9,000 delegates have voted to decide on which of the aspirants they would prefer to manage the affairs of the party in the upcoming years.

Armed policemen have been deployed to protect the ballot boxes after suspicion of vote rigging among other foul play.