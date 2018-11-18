Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC Congress: sorting and counting of ballots underway

The counting began Sunday morning after almost 16 hours voting for various officers of the party.

  • Published:
play

Sorting and counting of ballots of Saturday's voting at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) congress has begun.

READ MORE: NDC delegates congress: armed police deployed to protect ballot boxes

Sixty-five aspirants are vying for the NEC position which includes the position of the Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, Director of Communications and their respective deputies.

And a total of 9,000 delegates have voted to decide on which of the aspirants they would prefer to manage the affairs of the party in the upcoming years.

READ MORE: NDC congress: Aspirants suspect machinations, vote rigging

Armed policemen have been deployed to protect the ballot boxes after suspicion of vote rigging among other foul play.

