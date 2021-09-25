NDC contest: Mahama should go unopposed

Godfred Wumbei, who is also eyeing the NDC Northern Regional Chairman position, believes the party was robbed of the 2020 polls, hence the need to endorse John Mahama by popular acclamation for the 2024 presidential election.

Accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of economic mismanagement, he advised other NDC presidential hopefuls to drop their ambitions and rather support Mr. Mahama to win the next election.

Godfred Wumbei urged all NDC loyalists to ignore critics of Mr. Mahama's recent infamous "do or die" comment and be motivated to match the NPP boot to boot at the 2024 polls.

"In Cambridge dictionary, do or die means a situation when one takes a big risk to avoid failure.

"Again Collins Dictionary states that do or die means a battle/struggle that involves a determined effort to succeed. This clearly shows our opponents were trying to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaian's who are already disapointed in the Akuffo Addo led govt."