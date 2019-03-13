The party says those comments are not their views on the on-going discussion on political vigilantism.

Yamin is reported to have said the main opposition will not heed to calls by the President for the two main parties to dissolve their vigilante groups or such organisations associated with them.

But in a statement released to the media, the NDC said that statement "does not in any way represent the views and/or position of the party."

READ THEIR FULL STATEMENT BELOW

“The National Democratic Congress has taken notice of several media publications attributed to a member of the party, Mr. Joseph Yammin under the headline: “NDC WILL NOT DISBAND HAWKS TODAY, TOMORROW OR EVER.”

“The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC wishes to state unequivocally that the above statement does not in any way represent the views and/or position of the party. The party wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the process of disbanding all political vigilante or party militia groups in the country.

“Our position on this issue is a matter of public record and has been extensively spelt out in recent correspondences from our National Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to the President of the Republic of Ghana. As a law abiding and peace-loving party, we will continue to support and participate in any effort aimed at ending the culture of political violence. The party takes a strong view to this issue and has since invited Mr. Joseph Yammin to clarify the said reportage".