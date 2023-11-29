NDC disqualifies Michael Yarboi from Odododiodoo parliamentary primaries

“...Mr. Michael Nii Yarboi is not qualified by the provisions of article 41 (8) (b) of the constitution of the NDC and, therefore, cannot contest in the Parliamentary elections in Odododiodioo Constituency,” the FEC said.

The FEC further declared that the other two aspirants, Alfred Nii Kotei Ashie and Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, whose supporters were allegedly responsible for the property damage during the vetting process, will be jointly surcharged for all costs related to the damage at the center.

