NDC doesn't take Volta Region as it's World Bank for granted — Mahama

Mahama warned against vote-buying tactics and promised further infrastructure and economic investments in the Volta Region if elected.

He urged voters to consider the hardships experienced under the current administration before the elections.

He expressed gratitude to the Volta Region for consistently giving the NDC the highest percentage of votes in general elections since the start of the 4th Republic.

According to him, "We want to thank the Volta Region for standing behind the NDC over the years. We don’t take your support for granted.

"In NDC, we don’t call the Volta Region the World Bank for nothing. We call Volta Region the World Bank not because your votes are the highest in nominal terms.

"Because if you take the votes of Greater Accra, they are higher but of course, the population of Greater Accra is much bigger. But when it comes in percentage terms, no region comes close to Volta Region in terms of percentage."

He emphasised that the NDC had consistently ensured the Volta Region received equitable development by investing in crucial sectors such as education, health, transportation, roads, sanitation, water, and agriculture.

He criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for neglecting projects initiated by the NDC, harming the region's progress.