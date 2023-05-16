NDC executives connived to get me out of Parliament – Muntaka

In an interaction with journalist after NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, Mohammed Muntaka also opined that the recent change in the Minority Leadership in Parliament was part of the grand agenda.

“I can tell you, it was part of the strategy to get me out. No political person won’t say that wasn’t part of the strategy to get me out. Avedzi wasn’t contesting again, Haruna didn’t have any contenders and I was the only one who had a contender, so to have done that at that time was part of the strategy to get me out.