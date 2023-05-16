ADVERTISEMENT
NDC executives connived to get me out of Parliament – Muntaka

Evans Effah

The Member of Parliament of Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has accused the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of plotting to kick him out of parliament as a legislator at the just ended primaries.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

According to the former Minority Chief Whip, certain persons who are executives of the NDC allegedly connived to get him as an MP.

In an interaction with journalist after NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, Mohammed Muntaka also opined that the recent change in the Minority Leadership in Parliament was part of the grand agenda.

I can tell you, it was part of the strategy to get me out. No political person won’t say that wasn’t part of the strategy to get me out. Avedzi wasn’t contesting again, Haruna didn’t have any contenders and I was the only one who had a contender, so to have done that at that time was part of the strategy to get me out.

“But like I keep saying, God is not their village Chief, God doesn’t hate people because you hate them.

Muntaka beat off a stiff opposition from Masawudu Mubarick for the Asawase constituency parliamentary race on Saturday, May 16, 2023.

He, however, emerged victorious with 1,063 of the total valid votes cast while his close contender, Masawudu Mubarick polled 735 votes.

