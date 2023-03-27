NDC Flagbearership Primaries: John Mahama to be vetted today

In a recent lecture, John Mahama called for state funding of viable political parties in the country.

He said public and state funding of viable political parties will go a long way in reducing corruption in the country.

He said the Public Funding of Political Parties Bill would have to be bipartisan and inclusive in order for all issues to surrounding political party financing be covered appropriately.

ADVERTISEMENT

This he says is to prevent the current godfather-ism that is characterising Ghana’s political landscape.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking during a public lecture on March 22, at UPSA auditorium in Accra, Mr. Mahama, a flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) opined that, “on government support for political funding, some have argued that the only funding that may be advanced to parties and cannot be concealed in secrecy is public funding. This refers to government giving financial resources or indirect assistance to political parties. In the absence of such support, and given the huge cost of political activities, wealthy party financiers may take over as political godfathers who determine electoral outcomes and all that follows it”.