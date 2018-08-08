Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... – Owusu Bempah


Allegations NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... – Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah said he was 'bribed' by the NDC to be on their side but rejected the offer because his spirituality cannot be bought.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Isaac Owusu Bempah play

Isaac Owusu Bempah

Founder of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has alleged that the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) offered him $1 million dollars and Landcruiser V8 prior to the 2016 general elections.

He said he was 'bribed' by the NDC to be on their side but rejected the offer because his spirituality cannot be bought.

Owusu Bempah is noted for predicting the victory of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before the 2016 elections.

READ MORE: Who the hell is Kweku Baako? - Owusu Bempah asks

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, he said the NDC tried to buy him and prayed for the party.

They, "Even NDC offered to give me a V8. They wanted spiritual guidance but I rejected the offer although I also prayed for them," Owusu Bempah stated.

The man of God has come under attack from the Christian Council of Ghana for his continues doom prophecies.

play

 

This advise was admonished by the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Senyo Agidi.

Rev. Agidi said Owusu Bempah is slowly gaining the notoriety of prophesying only negative events and it is not good for the role he occupies.

READ ALSO: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true

"Bishop Owusu Bempah is one person people do not agree with even in the society. He is able to prophesy deaths but do not pray to cancel them. Pastors are expected to help people and not to create fear. It is not my duty to chase and arrest Obinim, after all the law says we have the right to Worship and if the law enforcers think people are not doing the right things, they must act. Prophet One (1) is one who does things we do not agree with as well," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Suggestion: We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu Suggestion We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu
AMERI Deal: Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demands AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES demands
Tensions: Sack I.C Quaye - NPP Chairman to Akufo-Addo Tensions Sack I.C Quaye - NPP Chairman to Akufo-Addo
AMERI Deal saga: Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MP AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MP
AMERI Controversy: ‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to Akufo-Addo AMERI Controversy ‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to Akufo-Addo
Sacked EC Chair: No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei Sacked EC Chair No govt vehicle in my possession – Charlotte Osei

Recommended Videos

Electoral Commission Scandal: I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei Electoral Commission Scandal I am not keeping any government vehicle - Charlotte Osei
Martin Amidu: Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him Martin Amidu Ayariga sending pastors, chiefs to beg me not to investigate him
Pulse Politics: I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia Pulse Politics I will be NDC general secretary for life – Asiedu Nketia



Top Articles

1 AMERI Deal Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after...bullet
2 Ameri Controversy Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with...bullet
3 AMERI Deal saga Nana Addo must be impeached - Former MPbullet
4 Special Prosecutor Ayariga using pastors, chiefs to talk me out of...bullet
5 Sacked President Akufo-Addo relieves Energy Minister of his positionbullet
6 Imminent Reshuffle Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size'...bullet
7 Ameri Blues Akufo-Addo wasn't misled - Bawa Mogtari firesbullet
8 Corruption Fight We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough...bullet
9 Controversial Deal Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll...bullet
10 Vicious Treatment Abronye DC quits NPP communications...bullet

Related Articles

Former Veep Amissah-Arthur "exercised his duties with dignity and humility" - Rawlings says
EC Chair Mourn Amissah-Arthur, I will respond later – Charlotte Osei
Corruption Allegations Who the hell is Kweku Baako? - Owusu Bempah asks
Elections 2020 Mahama appeared like a prophet to NDC – Wa Central MP
2020 Elections Mahama causing fear and panic in NPP - NDC man
Rebuttal Mahama exposes Nana Addo over 'ghost projects'
Truce Blakofe storms Gabby Otchere Darko's office to make peace
2020 Elections I'll retire Mahama in politics - Stephen Atubiga brags
Politics ‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC
Elections 2020 Mahama will only disgrace himself in 2020 - Owusu Bempah

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

JB Danquah's 'killer' might be high on Tramadol - Obiri Boahen
No Wahala Don't panic over Mahama's return - Obiri Boahen to NPP
I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC
Ambition I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC
Kofi Adams bows out of NDC race
NDC Race Kofi Adams bows out of NDC National Organiser race
John Akologo Tia
Internal Politics John Akologo Tia declares to contest Upper East NDC chairmanship