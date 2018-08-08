NDC gave me $1m and Landcruiser V8 but... – Owusu Bempah

news

Founder of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has alleged that the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) offered him $1 million dollars and Landcruiser V8 prior to the 2016 general elections.

He said he was 'bribed' by the NDC to be on their side but rejected the offer because his spirituality cannot be bought.

Owusu Bempah is noted for predicting the victory of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before the 2016 elections.

READ MORE: Who the hell is Kweku Baako? - Owusu Bempah asks

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, he said the NDC tried to buy him and prayed for the party.

They, "Even NDC offered to give me a V8. They wanted spiritual guidance but I rejected the offer although I also prayed for them," Owusu Bempah stated.

The man of God has come under attack from the Christian Council of Ghana for his continues doom prophecies.

This advise was admonished by the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Senyo Agidi.

Rev. Agidi said Owusu Bempah is slowly gaining the notoriety of prophesying only negative events and it is not good for the role he occupies.

READ ALSO: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about Amissah-Arthur's death comes true

"Bishop Owusu Bempah is one person people do not agree with even in the society. He is able to prophesy deaths but do not pray to cancel them. Pastors are expected to help people and not to create fear. It is not my duty to chase and arrest Obinim, after all the law says we have the right to Worship and if the law enforcers think people are not doing the right things, they must act. Prophet One (1) is one who does things we do not agree with as well," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.