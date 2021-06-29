$170m judgment debt: Punish the perpetrators of this evil - Sammy Gyamfi

According to him, the cancellation of a power purchase agreement was due to the criminal negligence, incompetence, and recklessness of the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the press on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the party's headquarters in Accra, Sammy Gyamfi said the former Minister for Power, Boakye Agyarko, who wrote to terminate the Agreement and his Deputy at the time knew and actually conceded that they had no legal basis to terminate the agreement.

He, therefore, demanded that "all officials of the Akufo-Addo government who were directly or indirectly involved in the processes leading to this huge financial loss to the State are held responsible and punished for same.

"But in the likely event that President Akufo-Addo, "the Mother Serpent of Corruption", who is himself complicit in this matter fails to act, a future NDC government will investigate this matter and ensure that those responsible for the wrongful termination of the GPGC Agreement and the avoidable judgment debt it has caused the nation, are brought to book."

He stated that the NDC has "taken notice of the desperate attempts by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, and some individuals to impugn the propriety of the GPGC EPA which was executed under the NDC/Mahama administration. These people have suggested that the GPGC EPA was unnecessary and its terms defective."

He added that the NDC in 2024 will investigate and prosecute individuals who caused financial loss to the state.

Judgment debt ruling

A Commercial Court based in London has awarded a judgment against Ghana in favour of a power contractor.

The award of the judgment debt is in respect to a UNCITRAL award worth over US$134 million.

Ghana would be paying US$170 million in damages to the claimants; Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC) located at 1 Airport Square Building, 7TH Floor, Accra.

The award is said to be worth around US$170 million. Under English law, the government had 28 days to bring a challenge to the award.

The case started under Gloria Afua Akuffo, then Minister of Justice and Attorney General, with Godfred Yeboah Dame as one of her Deputies.