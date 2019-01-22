The aspirants are former President John Mahama, Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Goosie Tanoh and Nurudeen Idrissu.

Following a decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC to peg the nomination and filing fee for the party's flag bearer position at GH¢20,000 and GH¢400,000, respectively, eight aggrieved aspirants, who described the fee as outrageous, petitioned the party’s Council of Elders and sought their intervention.

In the petition, they averred that the NEC did not meet the procedural requirements set out in Article 42 (1) (f) of the NDC constitution for publishing electoral guidelines.

The party has also rescheduled its primaries to February 23.

The new date effected due to an impending court case against the party on the modalities of the primaries.

The primaries were initially supposed to come off on December 7, however, a petition by some of the flagbearer aspirants to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party led to its postponement to January 26.