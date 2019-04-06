Ross Berizaya Ayine testified in a Facebook post that the 30% reduction in import levies on cars has indeed taken effect and that he is a beneficiary.

He described the reduction as the 'best policy' and in the right direction.

According to him, he cleared a Honda Civic Touring at at Ghc31,000 just last week and clearing another under Ghc 18000 today.

He wrote: "I’m very impressed and pleased with the NPP and Dr. Bawumia for the reduction in import duties.

"This is a great move and by far, it’s the best policy in governance and in the right direction. God bless all who contributed to this success and to the brain(s) behind this splendid move.

"I cleared a Honda Civic Touring at Ghc31,000 just last week and clearing another under Ghc 18000 today.

"If all successive governments could initiate these kind of policies, Ghana as a country would be a better place to live; politics isn’t about colours but reality."

Mahamudu Bawumia, at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, announced the reduction of the benchmark value of import duties and vehicle duties by 30 percent.

He said, “To reduce the incidence of smuggling, the benchmark volume of imports will be reduced by 50 per cent. However, for vehicles, the reduction will be 30 per cent. This will be effective from tomorrow. We are doing this because we expect that we will see higher volumes coming into Ghana and that we get higher revenue."

According to him, some findings from his team, the Economic Management Team (EMT) shows that traffic at the Lome harbour has increased by some 300 per cent between 2013 and 2018 while Ghana saw just a little over 4 per cent increment within the same period.

This according to Dr Bawumia is because the neighbouring country’s import duty is less expensive, the reason for the huge number of importations through their ports.

Recently the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), said that Ghana charges the highest import duties on goods brought into the country within the Sub-Saharan region.

