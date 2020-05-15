He said utterances by the leadership of the NDC in recent times indicate that the party has no confidence in its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the NDC will not be alleging that the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority are conniving to rig the 2020 general elections for the NPP if it has confidence in its flagbearer.

"It is not the fault of any Ghanaian that the NDC chose to bring back as their presidential candidate for 2020 the very man on whose hands the NDC suffered their biggest defeat in their history. It is not the fault of the NPP that the NDC chose to bring back as their 2020 presidential candidate the very same man who gave Ghana the worst economic growth performance since 1994."

"It is not the fault of President Akufo-Addo that the NDC has very little confidence in their own chosen Candidate for 2020, John Mahama", Mac Manu said.

“NDC must be reminded that the NPP, as an opposition party, beat the NDC in 2016––and by the largest margin ever in Ghana’s history against an incumbent president in Ghana’s history."

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC Chairman

The National Democratic Congress at an earlier press conference addressed by its National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on Thursday , accused the NPP, EC and NIA of a plot to rig the election using the problematic National Identification system.

He stated that the NPP intends to win the 2020 elections based on good performance, “government that has restored industry and is creating jobs for the people does not need an election to be rigged in its favour. A government that has put 100,000 unemployed graduates to work does not need an election to be rigged in its favour."