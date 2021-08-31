NDC is bound to stay in opposition for 50 years - Effah Dartey

The two-time former Member of Parliament for the Berekum constituency said Ghana has not had a leader “as corrupt as former President John Dramani Mahama” and his “cabal of thieves”.

“I think the majority of Ghanaians agree to the principle that NPP are better trustees of the national purse than the NDC and that is why we won 2020 and that is why we are going to win 2024 and we are going to break the eight-year jinx and the NDC will not come to power until the next 40 to 50 years”.

He said this in response to a press conference by Sammy Gyamfi of the NDC accusing the ruling government of thievery.

He said: “He [Sammy Gyamfi] is accusing the New Patriotic Party administration of corruption. It is an attractive song, an attractive melody, which all opposition parties throughout the world, always use to castigate those in government”.

“What I expect Sammy Gyamfi to do or to tell Ghanaians is to give specific analysis, specific details that the minister for so so and so has done so so and so; that this contract or this or that has been undersigned or over-invoiced”.

“Give specific examples”, he said, adding: “We have appointed a special prosecutor whose job is to ensure sanity on the public purse, so, if you think you have evidence of corruption against any public official, more so ministers of state, and you’re accusing them of corruption, carry all your data to the special prosecutor and secure conviction”.

Pulse Ghana

“That will make your case credible but if you go to stand on a treetop and hold a press conference and you use words like ‘corruption, abysmal failure, incompetent’ and so on, you make me laugh and it is sad”, the former lawmaker said.