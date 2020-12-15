According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will propose candidates for the Speaker and other leadership positions in Parliament when the eighth parliament is sworn-in.

Members of the NDC in Parliament on Monday, December 14, 2020, stormed the house clad in red and black.

According to the NDC, the choice of outfit is to protest the just ended elections.

The party contends they won the majority of the parliamentary seats during the elections even though the Electoral Commission's (EC) official numbers give the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) the advantage.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said the NDC will constitute a majority in the house based on what they term as the true collation of the results of the parliamentary elections adding that "We will not accept this daylight robbery and that is why we are adorned in black today."