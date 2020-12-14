The seventh Parliament's resumption follows a directive of the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye.

A statement signed by Parliament's Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo said the directive was in accordance with Order 6 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

"All Honourable Members and staff are to take note and attend upon the House timeously. Please note that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all Parliamentary Sittings," it said.

After the just-ended elections, some of the MPs who had been in parliament for many years decided not to stand again.

So far, at least 15 incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have lost their seats.

That is aside from the 10 NDC MPs who lost their primaries in 2019, seven incumbent MPs are retiring.

That means 32 current NDC MPs out of the 106 MPs are not returning to Parliament in 2021.

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

Almost 72 incumbent MPs on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are also not returning to Parliament.

At least 34 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs lost their seats in the December 7 elections.

About 21 of them are either ministers, ministers of state, or deputy ministers.

41 incumbent MPs lost during the NPP primaries this year and thus did not contest in general elections and 4 NPP MPs are retiring and the NPP will lose at least 78 MPs out of their 169 in the next parliament.

Therefore, in total, both the NPP and the NDC will lose 111 out of the 275 incumbent MPs will not return to Parliament in 2021.