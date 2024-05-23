NDC leader Asiedu Nketia predicts 52% victory if 2024 elections were held today

Speaking to JoyNews on Thursday, May 23, Nketia said, “Our message has been accepted. The two parties have been tried. There are opinion polls that have been churned out, and everything points to a one-touch victory for NDC. But as has been said by some Russian president, those who vote decide nothing but those who count the vote decide everything.”

He emphasized the importance of focusing on the integrity of the voting process and the security of the elections to ensure they proceed without interruptions.

“So we are focusing on those who will be counting the vote and those who will be providing security to make sure that elections proceed uninterrupted. So that is where our focus is,” Nketia added.

Nketia stated that multiple credible polls, both local and international, support the NDC's projected victory.

“That is the source of our confidence. We are winning 52% as of this month. If free and fair elections should be conducted, we should win 52%, and that is a one-touch win,” he said.

The NDC National Chairman also called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to address concerns regarding the missing Biometric Verification Readers (BVRs).

“They have every capacity to respond to those demands without creating any problems. The fact that they are refusing to open up is a source of worry, and it will continue to be a source of worry. I think that, if they don’t have anything to hide, opening up would have resolved this matter a long time ago,” Nketia concluded.

