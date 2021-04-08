NDC man calls on Police to arrest Allotey Jacobs over alleged assassination plot

He said he was alerted by a high-ranking member of the party and believes he would have already been dead if not for his guardian angel’s timely alert.

"I've been calling people in Accra and I want the message to get to Ghanaians that this is what the NDC is planning to do, maybe they have been told by their juju men that my blood can win them elections in 2024. NDC is capable of doing it (killing me), I trust the NDC in some of these things…I've been around for a long time in Ghanaian politics and I know of a lot of things," Allotey Jacobs said.