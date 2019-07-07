The party was expecting to outdoor about 100 ex-NPP members to the NDC but the defectors failed to show up, leaving organizers wondering what could have gone wrong.

The event in the Wa Central Constituency attracted the attention of many party bigwigs who drove to the community to witness the occasion.

The Wa central constituency executives of the NDC, led by their chairman Mohammed Sule, thronged Busah in anticipation of initiating the new converts into their fold, according to Citinewsroom.

However, things did not go as expected as the NDC leadership waited for hours at the main venue without the defectors turning up to be initiated, the report added.

Executives of the party reportedly went to the market and told kids to come to the event. The eldest amongst the children they lured was 17 years and the youngest being 11 years.

The party unveil the children as the NPP members who have defected to join the NDC. According to the children, they came for the event because they were told, food was available for them.