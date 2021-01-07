The MPs earlier threatened to boycott the inauguration if a re-collation of the parliamentary results in Techiman South is not done.

According to the NDC lawmakers, the declaration of the seat in favour of the NPP's Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah is fraudulent and they will not allow it to stand.

"We are standing in denial by collusion of fraud by the Electoral Commission and the NPP. It is not acceptable, you know they are just joking with Techiman South, add it to their number and claim a false 137 which they don’t deserve their 136," MP for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu said.

Earlier in Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021, the House came to a standstill over the presence of the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, Richard Quayson from being sworn-in.

It all started when both sides of the House exchanged heated words over the legality for the MP-elect to partake in the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

The MPs said the summon was not properly served on the clerk of Parliament who is chairing the sitting whiles the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs argued that the MP-elect for Assin North cannot be allowed to vote since the court injunction bars him.

After rounds of counter-debates between both sides of the House, the Clerk of the House, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, admitted to receiving the injunction and ruled that Quayson cannot participate in the vote of the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

"I was duly served, and I am therefore unable to recognize James Quayson as MP-elect for the purposes of the election of Speaker. I will therefore accordingly proceed in the conduct of this election," he said.