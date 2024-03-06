NDC MPs clash with security personnel as they commission uncompleted National Cathedral

Confronted with limitations at the construction site, the minority MPs engaged in discussions with security personnel to organize a press conference at the entrance.

Their objective was to articulate their discontent with the ongoing project and its associated costs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, remarked that when the act of Parliament pressed on him [Ofori-Atta], he had to come and plead.

Despite instructions not to enter, the NDC MPs would abide and stand at the entrance.

During the 2021 mid-year budget review on July 29, 2021, former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, even before completing the National Cathedral project, announced its commissioning date.

The Cathedral is set to officially open on March 6, 2024.

The $100-million inter-denominational cathedral will feature a 5,000-seat auditorium, chapels, and a baptistery.

The site will also include a music school, an art gallery, and a Bible-dedicated museum.