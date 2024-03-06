ADVERTISEMENT
NDC MPs clash with security personnel as they commission uncompleted National Cathedral

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, humorously commissioned the unfinished National Cathedral project to symbolize their critique of the government's perceived inability to complete it.

Security personnel initially blocked their access to the construction site, preventing them from delivering a statement.

Confronted with limitations at the construction site, the minority MPs engaged in discussions with security personnel to organize a press conference at the entrance.

Their objective was to articulate their discontent with the ongoing project and its associated costs.

National Cathedral
National Cathedral Pulse Ghana
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, remarked that when the act of Parliament pressed on him [Ofori-Atta], he had to come and plead.

Despite instructions not to enter, the NDC MPs would abide and stand at the entrance.

During the 2021 mid-year budget review on July 29, 2021, former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, even before completing the National Cathedral project, announced its commissioning date.

The Cathedral is set to officially open on March 6, 2024.

The $100-million inter-denominational cathedral will feature a 5,000-seat auditorium, chapels, and a baptistery.

The site will also include a music school, an art gallery, and a Bible-dedicated museum.

A board of trustees has been established to oversee construction, but financial constraints led to a temporary halt in the work.

