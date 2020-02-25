He said their February salaries should be withheld by the Controller and Accountant General's Department for walking out before President Akufo-Addo's address.

“The labour law says that whoever does not work should not be paid and so the act should be implemented here in their case. It is not me who will stop their salary, it is their duty to work and get paid and, so, if you don’t work why should you be paid?” Mr Glover quizzed.

Condemning the act of the minority, Mr Glover said although it was within their right to boycott parliament, they should have considered the effect of their actions on their constituents who voted for them.

Ghana’s SONA 2020: Minority in 'Black' walks out of Parliament, Majority in 'White' occupy minority seats to listen to the President

“It was sad that they did that,” he told Accra 100.5FM.

After their walkout, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said his Caucus boycotted the President’s presentation of the State of the Nation Address in protest to several acts of “tyranny” and “impunity” by the Akufo-Addo government, including the recent mid-night demolition of Mr Raymond Archer’s $10 million printing press at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.

Titus Glover conceded that the NPP did a similar thing in 2013 but theirs was to protest against the legitimacy of John Mahama.

“We did boycott SoNA in 2013 when we challenged the legitimacy of president Mahama but in their case what were their reasons? I believe that their constituents voted for them and so they should look at the people they are representing. Now they also said they are boycotting the debate but all I will says is that If you don’t work you are not paid.