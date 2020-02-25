Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, said the Minority Caucus was boycotting the debate as a matter of principle.

"Our principle is that we are not participating in the debate, we'll not be speaking to it," Muntaka told the Speaker of Parliament on the floor of the House.

Clad in black on Thursday, February 20, 2020, when Nana Addo came to Parliament to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address, the Minority MPs chanted the National Anthem as they walked out of the chamber shortly after he [Nana Addo] took his seat in the chamber.

"And help us to resist oppressors' rule with all our will, and might forevermore," they chanted as they walked out.

Minority NDC MPs

After walking out, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, said his Caucus boycotted the State of the Nation Address in protest to several acts of "tyranny" and "impunity" by the NPP government.

He accused Nana Addo of being a tyrant.

"The growing culture of impunity and tyranny that has reached alarming proportions was, once again, on the prowl when agents of National Security demolished businesses belonging to Ghanaians in the private sector located at the Ghana Trade Fair site at dawn under the cover of darkness. Not even a notice was served on the owners to take out their valuables ahead of the barbaric demolition.

"We are not in any doubt that the cruel nature of the demolition, which has been justified by the President's appointees and spokespersons, was targeted at former award-winning journalist Raymond Archer, who, many in this administration, have not forgiven for his incisive and explosive investigative pieces of yesteryears," he added.