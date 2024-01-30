ADVERTISEMENT
NDC opposes EC's proposal for election date change

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opposed the Electoral Commission’s proposal to change the election date to November 2024..

John Mahama, Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu Ampofo
John Mahama, Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu Ampofo

The party asserted that it will not support this move by the election management body.

The EC suggested the date change to enhance operational efficiency, particularly in the case of a run-off, but the NDC disagreed, stating that the announcement by Dr. Bossman Asare doesn't accurately represent the consensus reached on the effective year for major electoral reforms, which is November 2028.

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare
Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare Pulse Ghana

The NDC clarified that there was no majority agreement among political parties at the IPAC meeting on January 29, 2024, supporting the November 2024 date.

The party emphasized the need for IPAC to uphold its tradition of consensus-building on crucial electoral reforms.

Additionally, the NDC highlighted that at least five out of the ten political parties at the meeting spoke against changing the election date.

The party urged the EC to focus on pressing matters, such as promptly releasing the 2024 election calendar, to ensure transparent, free, and fair elections.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

