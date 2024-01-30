NDC opposes EC's proposal for election date change

The EC suggested the date change to enhance operational efficiency, particularly in the case of a run-off, but the NDC disagreed, stating that the announcement by Dr. Bossman Asare doesn't accurately represent the consensus reached on the effective year for major electoral reforms, which is November 2028.

Pulse Ghana

The NDC clarified that there was no majority agreement among political parties at the IPAC meeting on January 29, 2024, supporting the November 2024 date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party emphasized the need for IPAC to uphold its tradition of consensus-building on crucial electoral reforms.

Additionally, the NDC highlighted that at least five out of the ten political parties at the meeting spoke against changing the election date.