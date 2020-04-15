From Good Friday to Easter Sunday, Rev Kweku Addo and his team went round to share packs of food and bags of water among others. They shared about 600 breakfast packs and over 700 lunch packs.

The team also gave 500 packs of snacks and 350 bags of sachet water to the deprived communities across the constituency.

Items donated by Rev Kweku Addo

Before this donation, Rev Kweku Addo donated assorted items to groups and institutions such as the Dansoman Police Station, Royal Clinic in Glefe, Drivers’ Unions, Dansoman Community Market.

These items include 150 veronica buckets, over 200 hands sanitizers, liquid soups, packs of tissue papers and packs of bottled water.

In his donation, he said this is his way of supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma West Constituency, Rev Kweku Addo

According to Rev Kweku Addo, the partial lockdown announced by President Akufo-Addo due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left some Ghanaians in the affected areas despondent.

This is because some of these people live from hand to mouth, therefore making life difficult for some of them.

The Parliamentary Candidate said that he was not sharing the items to only NDC party members but rather to all who need it irrespective of their political colours.

He said that he will soon meet over 500 widows, widowers and the aged soon. He is also considering a donation for Dansoman Policlinic.

Reacting to these donations, the chiefs and people of the constituency have applauded Rev Kweku Addo, for his support and show of love.

Rev Kweku Addo was accompanied by some Constituency Executives and his staff.