NDC petitions Akufo-Addo over allowances for Presidential spouses

"In the world all over, governments are elected to work for people and not otherwise. Your Excellency, your government is not working for the generality of Ghanaians but a select few, mainly family members and cronies," the petition presented to the Jubilee House read.

It noted: “With each passing day, you and your government manifest more examples of insensitivity to the cries of Ghanaians”, adding: “The latest being your decision to pay your wife Rebecca and Samira Bawumia salaries equivalent to cabinet ministers at a time like this. Clearly, you have lost it”.

The party’s march was to demand justice for lynched social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed and the subsequent killing of two demonstrators who were marching for justice for the slain activist.

They were shot by soldiers who were helping the police to dispel the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the President, does not approve salaries and benefits for the Executive and, by extension, for the First Lady and wife of the Vice-President.

He has, therefore, described as misleading, information making the rounds that President Akufo-Addo had given approval for Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs Samira Bawumia to receive same salaries as Cabinet ministers.

While confirming that there had been an increment in allowances for the spouses of the President and the Vice-President, Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that it was an approval given by the Seventh Parliament.

“The President does approve salaries and benefits for the Executive. Under Article 71, the First Lady and Second Lady are not office holders so no one can determine their benefits under that article.