NDC presidential primaries: Dr. Duffour releases 'Ghanaian dream' campaign video

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance, has reignited suggestions that he will contest John Dramani Mahama for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 flagbearer race.

Though he hasn’t officially declared his intentions to contest as a presidential candidate, Dr. Duffour’s release of a new video titled the ‘Ghanaian Dream’ seems to suggest so.

Recommended articles

In the video, the former Minster said: “I want every young person in Ghana to have a chance in achieving the Ghanaian dream”.

“The real opportunity at making something for themselves so that they can help build, run and better this great country”.

Earlier in October, the Action Movement, a group aligned to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), demanded that former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor enter the party’s flag bearer race since, in the group’s view, the NDC must put its “best foot forward” in the 2024 general electio

A statement signed by the group’s leader, Mr James Agbey, said: “Just like many party faithful are already drumming up support for Dr Duffuor to enter the NDC presidential race, the Action Movement demands the entry of the former Finance Minister and any other NDC activist who is interested in making Ghana a better place”.

The group said: “Ghanaians knows the NDC has the men to deliver good governance and can do better. The NDC must form the decision to run the 2024 elections on the basis of a united, prosperous and peaceful Ghana”.

Watch the ‘Ghanaian Dream’ video below

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor - The Ghanaian Dream

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

