Atubiga chided Ghanaians for criticizing Eugene Arhin for amassing wealth in four years since 2017.

According to him, it's only a politician who led a wayward life who will retire poor.

"We are all trying to achieve something in life after schooling and wherever we find ourselves working so that we can give back to our families parents or society. No politician retires empty-handed unless they led a useless life.

"Some people are lucky in life to achieve something in a shorter period when the opportunity comes their way. Some running businesses or something with others around political positions or work.

"Unless one can prove of a man getting his wealth through ill or corrupt means, we should not crucify them. Everyman is an achiever for his family," he said.

However, the party has summoned him over his comments on Eugene Arhin.

In a letter, the party said his comments were inconsistent with its values.

"I write in respect of a news item captioned "Only Useless Politicians Retire Poor", published on Ghanaweb on Saturday the 13th of February, 2021, which was attributed to you. The report indicated that you have allegedly chided Ghanaians criticizing Eugene Arhin of the NPP for amassing wealth in the space of four years. Excerpts from the statements you are alleged to have made include:

"It is wise that as an individual working, there is the need to amass wealth so you can give back to your parents and society for contributions made to your upbringing" 2. "It is only a politician who led a wayward life who will retire poor," the letter stated.

It added: "FEC finds the above statements unfortunate, especially when they are not consistent with the very principles on which the NDC is founded. Consequently, you are invited to meet FEC on Wednesday the 24th of February, 2021 at the Party Head Office, Adabralca at 2:30 pm, to explain to FEC why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you".