NDC supporters will be happy about Koku Anyidoho’s expulsion - Asiedu Nketiah

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM after the NDC officially sacked Mr. Anyidoho from the party, Asiedu Nketia said that’s a welcome news.

“We think that this decision will actually bring entire jubilation across the country because we have been under enormous pressure to act speedily, but we kept our membership reminded that we have all subscribed to a party constitution and due process for everything that we do so they should exercise patience and let us go through the full cycle.”

“So our members were actually impatient with us over this decision and if we had listened to them even including his constituents, we would have even acted in breach of the party constitution, but we felt that every offender should have his day in court. So let us afford him the opportunity to purge himself of any wrongdoing. But unfortunately, he declined that opportunity and we didn’t have any option other than to bring the full force of the law on him”, he said.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party in a letter on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, said the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Executive Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against Koku Anyidoho pursuant to Article 48 (1) (9) of the NDC constitution.

His membership has been revoked following a petition by the Oti and Bono Regional Communication Officers, Mobarak Abdul-Karim and Eric Adjei respectively.